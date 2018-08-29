Cate Blanchett on the Rohingya crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cate Blanchett urges more support for Rohingya Muslims

Actress Cate Blanchett is urging the Myanmar government and the international community to do more to help the Rohingya people.

Blanchett's comments come days after the UN released a damning report against the violence faced by the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

  • 29 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Rohingya girls in danger