Why a bank boss was sent coffins full of car keys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coffins full of car keys

This story about some unusual post helps explain how interest rates are used to manipulate our behaviour.

Animation by Rabia Ali and Sadat Mirza

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Sep 2018