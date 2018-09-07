Media player
Is Idlib set to end Syrian war?
The war in Syria could be about to enter its final stage, as Syria and its ally Russia gear up for an all-out assault on the rebel-held province of Idlib.
Rebels in the province are preparing to defend their last bastion, as the UN warns this could be a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale not yet seen in Syria's seven-year-old war.
