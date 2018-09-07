Kosovo-Serbia: Why does border change matter?

Media player
Serbia and Kosovo are talking about border change
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and his Kosovo's counterpart Hashim Tachi are meeting in Brussels for scheduled talks.
This is the first meeting since Serbia and Kosovo started talking about a possible land swap.
Why is the possible territory exchange important?.
07 Sep 2018
