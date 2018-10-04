The wildlife photographer who is pro-zoos
Viewpoint: Joel Sartore, the wildlife photographer who is all for zoos

Zoos and aquariums insist animal species depend on them for survival. But animal activists argue such facilities are only driven by profit.

The BBC spoke to veteran National Geographic wildlife photographer Joel Sartore on what he thinks zoos bring to the conservation debate.

Produced by the BBC's Heather Chen and Muhammad Fahmi.

