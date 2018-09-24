'False news' is challenge for journalism

Video

There are billions of pieces of false news every day, the former editor of the Guardian Alan Rusbridger has said.

There had always been "falsity in the world" but it could be coped with, he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Now false news was happening on "a fantastic scale" following the rise of the internet and digital revolution, Mr Rusbridger explained.

"You have got a machinery that has never existed in humankind before," he said.

