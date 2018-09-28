Media player
Pollution threatens future of killer whales
Killer whales are in deep trouble because of persistent chemical pollution in the environment, researchers say.
A new study suggests the long-term viability of more than half of the different orca groups around the globe is now in question.
Some populations, such as those around the UK, the Strait of Gibraltar, off Brazil, Japan and California, are almost certainly doomed.
28 Sep 2018
