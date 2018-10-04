Three surprises about Russia cyber sting
Russia cyber-plots: Three surprising things we learnt

The US, the UK and the Netherlands have accused Russian spies of being behind a series of cyber-plots across the world.

They are alleged to have targeted the global chemical weapons watchdog, anti-doping agencies and a US nuclear company.

But the BBC's Gordon Corera says this was no ordinary sting.

