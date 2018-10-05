Footage claims to show Ronaldo with accuser

Media player
Footage claims to show Ronaldo in club with Kathryn Mayorga
Video footage has emerged which claims to show Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga together in Las Vegas in 2009.
Ms Mayorga has accused the footballer of raping her in 2009.
The Portugal forward has "firmly" denied assaulting Ms Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel.
05 Oct 2018
