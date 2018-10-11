My life as... a Halal dating guru
Muslim 'dating guru' trolled for giving girls advice

Muslim dating 'guru' Thanna Alghabban has been called a 'whore and a hoe' for giving women relationship advice.

Thanna makes videos for Instagram and YouTube for Muslim women about dating.

She told BBC Minute she's received messages like "I hope you get gang raped" for posting her videos.

