Outside Idlib
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why I fight alongside Assad's forces in Syria

Commander Nabel is a Christian who leads a local group of volunteers fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the war in Syria. They are camped outside Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the country.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Oct 2018