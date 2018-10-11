Astronauts back to Earth after malfunction

Media player
Soyuz crew back to Earth after malfunction
A capsule carrying two crew members from a Russian Soyuz rocket that malfunctioned on lift-off has landed safely in Kazakhstan.
Footage showed the rocket taking off, with the two crew members on board, before a problem was reported with its booster.
Search and rescue teams are now on the way to the capsule's landing site.
11 Oct 2018
