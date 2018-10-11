Video

Coming out to your relatives and others in your community is often hard, but sometimes cultural differences can make it seem impossible. Three people - 'Ritu' from Bangladesh, 'Frankie' from Australia and 'Adeola' from Nigeria - explain the barriers they have faced in being open about their sexuality.

'It's not just the legal risk - it's the fact there are a lot of people who'd want to kill me.' 'Ritu', Bangladesh