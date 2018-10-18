Media player
Landmines: Will they continue to kill thousands?
Boko Haram militants in Nigeria lay improvised mines that kill scores of children. Across the globe from Cambodia to Afghanistan as many as one hundred and ten million landmines lay primed and ready to kill, long after conflicts have ended.
De-mining groups are working hard to clear them, but how long will it take? Reality Check investigates.
18 Oct 2018
