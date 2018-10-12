'I had to box in secret'

Video

Somali boxer Ramla Ali told her mum she was going for run, but really she was fighting at the UK finals. Her family was against the sport, and even told her fiancé, who is also her coach, to force her to stop. However the local Somali community embraced her success and now, so have her family. She is hoping to represent Somalia at the 2020 Olympic Games, and would be the first boxer to do so.

