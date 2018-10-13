Khashoggi: UN head demands 'truth'
The head of the United Nations has demanded “the truth” over the disappearance of the Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the BBC's Kamal Ahmed that he was concerned about a “new normal” where the disappearance of dissident figures happens more regularly.

