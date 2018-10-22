Why do Trump's Saudi job numbers keep growing?
Video

It started as 40,000 jobs and ended up as a million. When President Trump talks about the contracts to provide military equipment to Saudi Arabia, the number keeps rising.

We've asked the White House for clarification, but a statement released after the 2017 arms deal was signed talked of "potentially supporting tens of thousands of new jobs in the United States."

  • 22 Oct 2018
