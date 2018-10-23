Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How many US jobs come from Saudi contracts?
As details have come out about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, pressure has been growing on Donald Trump around contracts to provide military equipment to Saudi Arabia. The president has often responded by saying that thousands of American jobs are dependent on the deal, but has given a lot of different figures about exactly how many jobs it is.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window