'Why did you kill my family'?

Arson attack in Nicaragua kills six members of the same family
The attack happened during clashes between paramilitaries who are supported by the Nicaraguan government and protesters.
BBC Correspondent Will Grant has spoken to one of the only survivors and also some of the men belonging to the group of 'police volunteers' who Cinthia Lopez says are responsible for killing her family.
09 Nov 2018
