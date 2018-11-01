How healthy is your commute?
Our cities are clogged with traffic and smog. What forms of transport in these urban environments expose you to the highest amounts of pollutants?

As the World Health Organization holds its first conference on global air pollution and health, Reality Check investigates commuting options.

