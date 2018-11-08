Living as an ex-Muslim
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Converting from Islam to Christianity: One man's story

One man's story of converting from Islam to Christianity. 'J' spoke to the BBC anonymously about his experiences.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Nov 2018