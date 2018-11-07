Media player
'Khadi' poppy marks India's WW1 servicemen
A special poppy has been made from cotton similar to Gandhi's iconic clothing, to pay tribute and raise awareness of the service to the British Empire of people from South Asia during World War One.
07 Nov 2018
