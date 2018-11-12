Is India failing the jobless?

Video

One of the greatest challenges facing India is the creation of new jobs for its rapidly expanding workforce.

The current government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has pledged to achieve this in a country that will in the next few years surpass China as the world's most populous.

It's led to a heated debate within India about what exactly Mr Modi has promised and how you accurately measure employment for an economy with a vast informal labour force.

As elections approach in India, our Reality Check team will be following the campaigns, addressing claims and unpicking the facts around contentious policy issues.

