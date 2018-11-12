Russian disinformation and the 'lab of death'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian disinformation and the Georgian 'lab of death'
A BBC investigation has found that Russian media and officials presented false claims about a US-funded laboratory in neighbouring Georgia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry and pro-Kremlin media claimed recently that untested drugs were given to Georgian citizens at the lab, resulting in a large number of deaths.
The US has accused Russia of disinformation in order to distract attention away from incidents such as the Salisbury poisonings.
Correspondent: Steve Rosenberg
Producer: Will Vernon
Camera/editor: Matt Goddard
-
12 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window