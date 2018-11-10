The voices behind They Shall Not Grow Old

Video

Peter Jackson’s WW1 documentary They Shall Not Grow Old brings the First World War to life by injecting colour and sound into old war footage.

But in the film we never see the faces of the soldiers telling their real stories off camera. We meet them face-to-face in the original BBC interviews used in the film.

What would you have done in the Great War? Find out here:http://www.bbc.co.uk/armisticeday