'Why I legally want to be 20 years younger'
Emile Ratelband asks court to declare him legally younger

He has asked a court to legally change his age arguing that trans people can change their gender because they feel like a different sex.

His stance has angered LGBT campaigners who say the comparison is "tasteless".

  • 12 Nov 2018