The summit being held on a boat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

APEC: The summit held on a boat off Papua New Guinea

The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit is now underway in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea. But why are attending CEOs and other guests staying on cruise ships?

Filmed by Jone Chang

Produced and edited by Christine Hah

  • 15 Nov 2018