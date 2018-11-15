The summit being held on a boat

Media player
The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit is now underway in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea. But why are attending CEOs and other guests staying on cruise ships?
Filmed by Jone Chang
Produced and edited by Christine Hah
15 Nov 2018
