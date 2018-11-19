Media player
Women shouldn't have to feel 'grateful' for opportunities
Women shouldn't have to feel "grateful" for getting opportunities, says UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed in an interview to launch the BBC 100 Women 2018 season.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women
