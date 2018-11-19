Women shouldn't have to feel 'grateful'
Women shouldn't have to feel 'grateful' for opportunities

Women shouldn't have to feel "grateful" for getting opportunities, says UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed in an interview to launch the BBC 100 Women 2018 season.

