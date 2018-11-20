Video

BBC 100 Women is celebrating talented women from history whose work has been overshadowed by their male relatives. Today - the physicist Mileva Maric-Einstein.

Many know of the work of Albert Einstein, but there is significant debate around how much his first wife, Mileva, contributed to his discoveries.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.