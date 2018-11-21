The unsung life of Fanny Mendelssohn

Video

BBC 100 Women is celebrating talented women from history whose work has been overshadowed by their male relatives. Today - the composer Fanny Mendelssohn.

Fanny composed more than 400 works of music, but the only pieces of hers published in her lifetime were published under her brother's name.

