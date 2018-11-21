Video

BBC 100 Women is celebrating talented women from history whose work has been overshadowed by their male relatives.

The astronomer Caroline Herschel discovered eight comets - one was named after her. But her work is less known about than her brother William's, who discovered Uranus.

