Katsushika Oei
Video

Katsushika Oei: The artist history forgot

BBC 100 Women is celebrating talented women from history whose work has been overshadowed by their male relatives.

Katsushika Oei was an accomplished painter, but her work is less known about than her father Katsushika Hokusai's.

  • 21 Nov 2018