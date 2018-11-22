How effective is the flub jab?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reality Check: How effective is the flu jab?

Flu can make you feel rubbish, but for some people it can be deadly. There is a vaccine against it, but how effective is it at protecting us against the virus?

Reality Check's Rachel Schraer has taken a look.

  • 22 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'Walk in anytime' flu vaccine option