'I love keeping things out of the bin'

In 2014 the UK generated 202.8 million tonnes of total waste. 59.4% came from construction, demolition and excavation, according to DEFRA

Environmentalists say that finding new uses for old materials should have as much prominence as recycling.

Meet Cat Fletcher, the self-styled 'Resource Goddess' who runs re-use programmes in Brighton. She has saved thousands of tonnes of useful but unwanted goods from landfill, donating them to charities, social enterprises and good causes.