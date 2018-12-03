Inside Iraq's secret shelters for women

Video

In Iraq, where nearly half of married women has been exposed to at least one form of spousal violence, according to the UN, Yanar Mohammed has been sheltering survivors of honour killing and sex trafficking for fifteen years.

It's a job that can get her organisation raided and get her attacked or killed any day. The BBC's 100 Women has gained access to one of the secret shelters, and met women who learnt to live with threats to their daily lives.

Reporter Shaimaa Khalil and producer Dina Demrdash

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.