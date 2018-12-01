Video

Mexico's new president Andrés Manuel López Obrador is promising a radical transformation of his country's policy to tackle the production of illegal drugs.

The drug war in Mexico claims thousands of lives each year and parts of the country are controlled by notorious drug lords. But the most infamous, known as 'El Chapo', is currently on trial on the US and many other drug kingpins have either been killed or jailed. Has the tide now turned in Mexico's brutal drug war?

Reality Check investigates.

Video by Nadeem Shad

Animations by Jacqueline Galvin