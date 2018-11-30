Jailed for their husbands' crimes

Video

Women in Madagascar say they are being jailed for crimes their male relatives are accused of.

100 Women has had access to Madagascan prisons to speak to women who have been detained for months – and sometimes years – told they were "accomplices" or should have known what their husbands, brothers or sons were doing.

