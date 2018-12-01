Media player
The safehouse for women and pets to flee abuse
Shari delayed leaving a violent domestic situation because she was worried about her dogs. Almost half of domestic violence survivors with pets wait to leave because they're concerned about their animal's welfare.
But often, when they do leave, it's impossible to find a refuge that will also accommodate pets.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
01 Dec 2018
