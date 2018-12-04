Media player
Surrogate mother: 'I gave birth but it's not my baby'
Marissa Muzzell, from Canada, is what is known as an altruistic surrogate - meaning she does not receive any monetary compensation and is only able to claim pregnancy-related expenses.
Here she gives birth to a baby girl for a couple from Spain.
BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use #100Women.
04 Dec 2018
