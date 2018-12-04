'I gave birth but it's not my baby'
Marissa Muzzell, from Canada, is what is known as an altruistic surrogate - meaning she does not receive any monetary compensation and is only able to claim pregnancy-related expenses.

Here she gives birth to a baby girl for a couple from Spain.

  • 04 Dec 2018
