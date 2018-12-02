Media player
Trump and Putin: Have they had their last tango?
Presidents Trump and Putin are at the G20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Following Russia's seizure of Ukrainian ships, Mr Trump cancelled his talks with the Russian leader - and in the country of the tango, the two leaders have found themselves somewhat out of step.
02 Dec 2018
