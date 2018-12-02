Media player
Video
G20: Trump leaves Argentine leader in the lurch
President Donald Trump prematurely left the G20 stage following a handshake with President Macri of Argentina.
The US leader was expected to remain on stage with the host for a G20 "family photo" but had other ideas.
02 Dec 2018
