Trump leaves Argentine leader in the lurch
President Donald Trump prematurely left the G20 stage following a handshake with President Macri of Argentina.

The US leader was expected to remain on stage with the host for a G20 "family photo" but had other ideas.

  • 02 Dec 2018
