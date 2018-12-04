'I'm literally at the coal face'

Video

Poland's economy is heavily reliant on its coal mining industry, with around 400,000 people involved in the industry.

Around 80% of Poland's electricity being generated by the burning coal, but it also produces coking coal for the production of steel.

As Poland hosts COP24 in nearby Katowice, the BBC's Science Editor, David Shukman, journeyed into the depths of a working mine.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.