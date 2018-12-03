Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir David Attenborough: Time is running out
Sir David Attenborough has given a speech at the opening of crucial climate change talks in Poland. He has taken up the People's Seat, called COP 24. It is a platform made up of climate change comments submitted by the public to put pressure on world leaders. He is supposed to act as a link between the public and policy makers at the meeting.
Sir David implored leaders to act, saying the 'natural world upon which we depend is in your hands'.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window