'Time is running out'

Video

Sir David Attenborough has given a speech at the opening of crucial climate change talks in Poland. He has taken up the People's Seat, called COP 24. It is a platform made up of climate change comments submitted by the public to put pressure on world leaders. He is supposed to act as a link between the public and policy makers at the meeting.

Sir David implored leaders to act, saying the 'natural world upon which we depend is in your hands'.