Why are Russian rappers getting arrested?
Russia: Why some of its biggest musicians were arrested

Rapper Husky and electronica group IC3PEAK - whose videos have gained millions of views - have recently had concerts cancelled without a clear explanation.

IC3PEAK told the BBC that this is part of a bigger covert cultural war against art that's popular with the Russian youth.

BBC Monitoring looks at the ways Russian musicians were targeted and how people have reacted.

  • 08 Dec 2018
