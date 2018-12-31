Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Female fightback... 2018 in hashtags
Social media has given a voice to many women - not least through the power of the hashtag. It has emerged as one of the most powerful techniques for quickly raising awareness of a particular issue.
Here's a roundup of the most influential hashtags for women in 2018.
Video produced by Suniti Singh.
-
31 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window