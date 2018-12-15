US returns bells looted in 1901
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US returns bells looted in 1901

The Balangiga church bells have been returned to the Philippines, 117 years after the US seized them.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 15 Dec 2018