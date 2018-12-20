Meet Britain's Skype families

Media player
UK immigration rules mean some families can only be together over Skype
Becky, Danielle and Maegan are familiar with long-distance loving.
These three British women all have foreign partners who have not been allowed to come and live in the UK.
Visa rules introduced in 2012 say British citizens must show they earn at least £18,600 a year to sponsor their non-European spouse's visa.
Here's how the mothers keep up family life through Skype.
20 Dec 2018
