Meet Britain's Skype families

Video

Becky, Danielle and Maegan are familiar with long-distance loving.

These three British women all have foreign partners who have not been allowed to come and live in the UK.

Visa rules introduced in 2012 say British citizens must show they earn at least £18,600 a year to sponsor their non-European spouse's visa.

Here's how the mothers keep up family life through Skype.

