What do foreign journalists make of Brexit?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What journalists for the foreign press make of Brexit?
Brexit has been dividing opinion in the UK, but what do UK-based foreign journalists make of it all?
Foreign correspondents from outlets in Italy, the US, France, Germany, Norway and Ireland give their perspectives.
Produced by Lorna Acqua and Alex Dackevych
-
22 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window