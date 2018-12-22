What do foreign journalists make of Brexit?
Brexit has been dividing opinion in the UK, but what do UK-based foreign journalists make of it all?

Foreign correspondents from outlets in Italy, the US, France, Germany, Norway and Ireland give their perspectives.

Produced by Lorna Acqua and Alex Dackevych

