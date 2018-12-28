Angelina Jolie: A move into politics?

Media player
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie hints at move into politics
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has hinted that she is considering a move into politics in the future.
In an interview on the BBC's Today programme, she said she would have dismissed this 20 years ago but would now go where she was needed.
Jolie, who is a special envoy to the UN Refugee Agency, was the guest editor of the Today programme on Friday.
28 Dec 2018
