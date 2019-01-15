Time zones: How railway confusion created the world clock
How railways made London’s Greenwich the centre of world time

This year will mark 135 years since the creation of the world clock.

But before this, train timetables were confusing and out of sync.

The Today programme's Atif Rashid looks at how the expansion of the railways led to the creation of time zones in 1884.

